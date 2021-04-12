Meera announces entering politics soon

Meera Ji has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan. With rumours circulating about her mental state, the 43-year-old made a shocking revelation that she will be joining politics soon.

An actress and philanthropist, the Baaji star has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry. Recently, Meera and Javed Sheikh were spotted in the show “Time Out With Ahsan Khan” hosted by the versatile Ahsan Khan.

In one of the fun segments, Khan challenged his guests to reveal a secret about each other to which Javed Sheikh said that Meera will be joining politics soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out with Ahsan khan (@timeoutwithahsankhanofficial)

A shocked Ahsan looked towards Meera for confirmation, to which the actress gave a knowing smile and jokingly said everyone should be scared of her now.

The Kasak star also said, “Yes it’s true what Javed Sheikh said. I’m going to join politics soon. I haven’t decided on the party yet but I’m thinking about it and will make a decision soon.”

Earlier, rumours were rife that the diva had been institutionalized in the US but she put an end to all such speculations by rubbishing the baseless news.