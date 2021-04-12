Meera announces entering politics soon
Share
Meera Ji has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan. With rumours circulating about her mental state, the 43-year-old made a shocking revelation that she will be joining politics soon.
An actress and philanthropist, the Baaji star has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry. Recently, Meera and Javed Sheikh were spotted in the show “Time Out With Ahsan Khan” hosted by the versatile Ahsan Khan.
In one of the fun segments, Khan challenged his guests to reveal a secret about each other to which Javed Sheikh said that Meera will be joining politics soon.
View this post on Instagram
A shocked Ahsan looked towards Meera for confirmation, to which the actress gave a knowing smile and jokingly said everyone should be scared of her now.
The Kasak star also said, “Yes it’s true what Javed Sheikh said. I’m going to join politics soon. I haven’t decided on the party yet but I’m thinking about it and will make a decision soon.”
Earlier, rumours were rife that the diva had been institutionalized in the US but she put an end to all such speculations by rubbishing the baseless news.
Meera debunks rumours about her mental state 03:51 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
Rumours have been rife that Lollywood diva Meera has been institutionalized in the US but putting an end to all such ...
-
- India launches probe against 4,000 pilots over fake licences04:01 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
-
- CoronaVac – Pakistan approves third Chinese Covid vaccine for ...03:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
-
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021