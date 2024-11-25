From containers to headlines: Islamabad couple’s unique photoshoot takes social media by storm

A couple’s unique wedding photoshoot featuring containers in the federal capital has gone viral.

Khola and Qasim celebrated their big day and joyous moments in an extraordinary way, despite unusual circumstances, capturing everyone’s attention.

Their photos and videos, shared on social media, have delighted viewers. The couple’s photographer, The Talent Studios, posted pictures on Instagram, showing Khola in a silver-grey dress and Qasim in an elegant silver suit.

Social media users praised the couple for making these moments memorable. One user commented, “No matter what, the show must go on.” Another joked, “Can we add tear gas to the background for effect?”

It is noteworthy that all roads in Islamabad have been blocked with containers due to PTI protests, causing severe inconvenience for citizens and disrupting daily life.