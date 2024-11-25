Belarus President Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD – Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has visited Pakistan for three days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the visiting dignitary at the Nur Khan airbase, Rawalpindi on Monday.

On his landing at the airport, he was accorded a 21-gun salute.

During the visit, President Lukashenko and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold meeting, while there will also be delegation-level talks between the two countries.

Several Memorandums of Understanding will also be signed to enhance cooperation in various sectors between Pakistan and Belarus.

A high-level sixty-eight-member delegation led by the Foreign Minister of Belarus arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

The delegation includes key ministers from the Belarusian cabinet, as well as prominent business figures and investors.

The visit of the President of Belarus to Pakistan reflects the strong and growing partnership between the two countries.