One policeman martyred, 70 others injured in clashes with PTI protesters

One Policeman Martyred 70 Others Injured In Clashes With Pti Protesters

Policeman martyred, 70 others injured during PTI clashes

One policeman was martyred and 70 others sustained injuries during the clashes with PTI workers who were marching towards Islamabad for the release of party founder Imran Khan.

According to media reports, PTI workers attacked police personnel near Hakla during clashes, after which the injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Hassan Abdal for medical aid.

Reports state that 46-year-old Constable Mubashir succumbed to a head injury inflicted during the protest. The deceased leaves behind two daughters, a son, and a wife.

The violence resulted in 70 injured officers suffering head, arm, and leg injuries. Police confirmed their determination to protect citizens and continue identifying attackers through CCTV footage, vowing to bring perpetrators to justice.

Interior Minister pays tribute to constable

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the injured personnel at the hospital and confirmed Constable Mubashir’s martyrdom. He expressed deep sorrow over the incident, commending Mubashir for embracing martyrdom in the line of duty.

Minister Naqvi emphasized that those responsible for the violence will be brought to justice. He extended condolences to Mubashir’s family, affirming solidarity with the grieving household.

The martyred constable was part of Rawalpindi police and hailed from Muzaffargarh.

