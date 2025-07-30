Donkey Meat found in KP’s Battagram, days after shocking raid in Islamabad

PESHAWAR – Just days after shocking bust in country’s federal capital Islamabad, illegal donkey meat trade now reared its head in KP. Authorities uncovered slaughtered donkey during dramatic raid in Kuzabanda area, causing panic across the country.

The recent recovery comes amid raid carried out by KP Food authorities on tip off, which led to arrest of two indivivudals. The suspects claimed the meat was intended for Chinese workers, but were working without telling anyone.

Officials said even if their claim is true, this kind of public slaughter is illegal and disturbing, also the unlicensed butchers can prompt strong reactions from locals.

Authorities launched full scale probe and notified food department while suspects face charges under Sections 272 and 273 of the Pakistan Penal Code serious offenses tied to food adulteration and sale of noxious substances.

Battagram police registered case and warned that more arrests could follow. “We are still investigating whether there was any attempt to circulate this meat for human consumption,” he said.

The case reignited concerns about public health and food safety. Speaking as consumption of donkey meat is forbidden.

This disturbing incident comes on heels of a major raid in Islamabad’s Tarnol area, where authorities seized 1,000 kilograms of donkey meat and over 50 live donkeys from a hidden farmhouse. A foreign national was also arrested in that bust, raising fears of an organized racket.