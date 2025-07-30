Pak Army Chief outlines Vision for Balochistan’s Development at National Workshop

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir stressed the importance of national unity, strategic development of Balochistan, and Pakistan’s unwavering stance against terrorism in address at 16th National Workshop Balochistan (NWB).

NWB session was organized by the military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), which brought together parliamentarians, civil servants, civil society representatives, and academics. Speaking to the diverse gathering, Field Marshal said Balochistan’s development is key for Pakistan’s long-term stability and prosperity.

“Balochistan’s progress is not only vital for the province itself but for the future of the entire nation, he said, reaffirming Pakistan Army’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, he condemned India’s alleged support for terrorist proxies, naming groups such as “Fitna al-Khawarij” and “Fitna al-Hindustan” as part of failed Indian attempts to dent Pak peace.

The top general said India intensified its proxy war efforts after losing the “Marka-e-Haq”.

He further mentioned that “Terrorists have no religion, sect, or ethnicity,” stressing that a unified national response is essential in defeating extremism.

COAS highlighted need for continued investment in Balochistan through development initiatives, calling such projects a “guarantee of national progress.” He also stated that while Pakistan seeks peace in the region, it remains fully prepared to respond to any external threat.