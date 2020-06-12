Here's the complete speech of Pakistan Budget 2020-21
Web Desk
06:19 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Here's the complete speech of Pakistan Budget 2020-21
Share

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday unveiled its annual budget for the next fiscal year 2020-21 in the National Assembly.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar presented the budget with no new tax in it. Here is the complete speech by the minister;

More From This Category
Man killed, three injured in Rawalpindi ...
11:05 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Opposition rejects Budget 2020, slams PTI for ...
09:39 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs1.7 billion allocated for eight petroleum ...
09:09 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs4.45 bln set aside for Science and ...
08:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs114.3 bln specified for ongoing hydel projects ...
09:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs660.1 million allocated for three projects of ...
08:11 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr