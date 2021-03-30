PM Imran approves ‘historic’ development package for Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday fulfilled his promise made in November last year by approving a major economic package for the uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Attending his first meeting after recovering from COVID-19, the premier chaired a meeting on Gilgit-Baltistan Integrated Development Plan and gave the go-ahead which is being dubbed as historic.

PM .@ImranKhanPTI today approved historic Gilgit Baltistan Integrated Development Package pic.twitter.com/n6rS2MFQao — Adeela Khan (@Adilaaawan) March 30, 2021

The package constitutes projects related to clean energy, transport and communication, health, infrastructure, water sanitation and tourism.

A hint about the package worth billions of rupees was dropped in January this year after Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid jointly chaired the inaugural meeting for preparation of an integrated plan for development of the region.

Following the meeting, technical working groups comprising relevant chiefs of ministry of planning and development and officers of GB were constituted.

An apex committee under the GB chief minister and an inter-ministerial committee under deputy chairman of the Planning Commission was also set to monitor the preparation and implementation of the development plan.

Later, the working chalked out a plan and as per the recommendations and sent to the premier for approval.