Pervez Musharraf’s granddaughter takes first step in Showbiz

Former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s granddaughter has made her debut in the Showbiz industry by directing a song.

Maryam Raza, the daughter of Ayla Raza and well-known producer, director Asim Raza, has directed the music video of the song “Pyar Da Meter”, produced by Taha G.

The video features Sabeena Syed, a rising young talent, carrying four different avatars, styled by Zainab Raza.

Maryam Raza’s father has directed films like Paray Hut Love, Saath Din Muhabbat and Ho Man Jahan while making efforts for revival of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Together Ayla and Asim have two daughters, Maryam Raza and Zainab Raza. Ayla is only daughter of Pervez Musharraf.