Bangladeshi General lauds Pak Army sacrifices in high-level meeting with CJCSC

RAWALPINDI – Quarter Master General of Bangladesh Army Lieutenant General Md Faizur Rahman called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters on Friday.

Both commanders held in-depth talks on the evolving regional security environment and vowed to boost Pakistan–Bangladesh military cooperation. General Mirza highlighted the rapidly strengthening ties between the two nations.

Gen Rahman urged exploring new fronts, including industrial and defence collaboration.

Bangladeshi general also praised professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces, lauding their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, a gesture seen as a strong signal of warming defence relations between Dhaka and Islamabad.