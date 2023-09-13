Search

President Alvi proposes Nov 6 as date for general elections in Pakistan

05:06 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
President Alvi proposes Nov 6 as date for general elections in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Ari Alvi has proposed that general elections in Pakistan should be held on November 6, a day before the constitutional period of 90 days ends. 

The president conveyed it to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in a letter. He said the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, 2023 therefore polls should be held on November 6.

“WHEREAS Article 48(5) of the Constitution empowers and mandates the President "to appoint a date not later than ninety days from the date of the dissolution, for the holding of a general election to the Assembly," reads the letter. 

“WHEREAS in terms of Article 48(5) the general election to the National Assembly should be held by the eighty-ninth day of the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, i.e. Monday 6th Day of November 2023,” it added. 

The president recalled that he in an endeavour to fulfil the constitutional obligations had invited the Chief Election Commissioner for a meeting to devise the modalities of implementing the constitutional intent and mandate, adding that the ECP in reply took “a contrary view that as per the scheme of the Constitution and framework of electoral laws, it was the domain of the Election Commission, and following publication of last preceding census on 07.08.2023, duly notified delimitation of constituencies was in progress, a mandatory requirement stipulated by Article 51(5) of the Constitution and section 17 of the Elections Act, 2017.” 

He said the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice is also of similar view as that of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“WHEREAS all four Provincial Governments are of the view that announcement of election date is mandate of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Further, there is a consensus that to strengthen the federation and to promote unity and harmony amongst provinces and to avoid incurring of unnecessary expenses, general elections to the National Assembly and the Provincial Assemblies must be held on same day,” he wrote. 

The President said it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to abide by all the constitutional and legal steps stipulated under Articles 51, 218, 219, 220 and the Elections Act, 2017 for organizing and conducting free and fair elections. 

“THEREFORE, taking into account all the above, the Election Commission of Pakistan in consultation with Provincial Governments and political parties under the relevant provisions of the Constitution and in view that some of these matters are already subjudice, may seek guidance from the Superior Judiciary for announcement of a single date for general election to the National and Provincial Assemblies,” he concluded.

