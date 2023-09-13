Walee Creators Academy Season 2 launches in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Walee hosted its Creators Academy Season 2 launch with some of Pakistan’s top creators and marketing teams at the Walee HQ in the federal capital.
The event followed 4 days of shoots with the top creators recording the next instalment of Walee Creators Academy.
Walee Creators Academy serves as a dedicated and innovative platform designed with a clear mission in mind: to birth and nurture the next generation of content creators, influencers and key opinion leaders in Pakistan. It's an initiative that seeks to give back and make the industry accessible and sustainable - for both creators and brands.
Ali Imran Memon (SVP Creator Media @ Walee) addressed the industry's murky supply chain and emphasised Walee's proactive role in bridging the gap between creators and brands. He went on to mention that the industry had stagnated due to a trust deficit and that Walee has taken on the mission to bridge the gap between Creators and Brands.
He highlighted Walee's unique platform, which provides discovery, data and measurement for brand campaigns. With Walee’s insights and unwavering commitment to transparency in the supply chain, brands can rest assured that investments in Creator Media yield strong ROI.
The event saw participation from prominent brands like Jazz, Telenor, ONIC, HBL, Dao Proptech, Easy Paisa, Transworld, LeyJao, Starcom, Brainchild, Z2C and Jacked Nutrition. On the creators' side, notable attendees included Hira Attique, Falaq Shahid, Byrooj, Hamza Bhatti, Syed Owais Ali, Ramma Jaffri, Khayyam Sajid, Mahnoor Shaukat, and Haris Mehmood.
The initiative aimed to foster meaningful interactions between creators and brands. Brand teams and creators engaged in fruitful discussions and candidly addressed the challenges they encountered when working with each other. The sundowner event ended with the Walee team promising that this is not just the beginning, but the dawn of an exciting journey ahead.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.5
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.8
|82.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.4
|79.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|3.78
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|997.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|78.4
|79.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
a
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.