KP announces summer vacations schedule for schools, colleges

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the schedule for the summer vacations in all the private and public sector educational institutions for the academic year 2022-23.

A notification issued by Elementary and Secondary Education cited that the summer vacations will begin from June 1st and will continue till August 14th in all schools and colleges.

It also added that the results for final examinations in summer and winter zones would be declared on May 31 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Meanwhile, the enrolment campaign in summer and winter zones would commence from July 20 and will continue till the start of August.

Staff and heads of educational institutions are instructed to regularly attend the institutions during the enrolment campaign to facilitate students and parents.