Gold price dips by Rs4,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased further by Rs 4,300 and was sold at Rs 278,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs 182,700, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.3,657 to Rs.238,683 from Rs. 242,370 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 218,793 from Rs 222,172.

The price of per tola gold declined by Rs 50 to Rs 3,400 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs 42.87 to Rs 2,914.95.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $43 to $2,672 from $2,715, the Association reported.

Gold reaches record Rs. 280,500 per tola in local markets

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 278.9
Euro EUR 288.60 291.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.6 201
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.2 900.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 714.75 723.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

