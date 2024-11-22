Gold reaches record Rs. 280,500 per tola in local markets

The surge in gold prices shows no signs of slowing, with significant increases recorded in both international and domestic markets today.

In the global bullion market, gold prices rose by $25 per ounce, reaching a new peak of $2,693 per ounce.

The impact of this international uptick was immediately felt in the local market, where the price of gold saw a sharp rise. The per tola rate increased by Rs. 2,500, bringing it to Rs. 280,500, while the price for 10 grams climbed by Rs. 2,143, settling at Rs. 240,483.

The continuous upward trend in gold prices is attributed to increasing global demand and market uncertainties, reinforcing gold’s position as a preferred investment during volatile times.