Islamabad entry and exit points to be sealed amid PTI protest call

In anticipation of a planned protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at D-Chowk on November 24, Islamabad authorities have announced stringent security measures, including the sealing of all entry and exit points to the federal capital and a shutdown of transport services.

The Islamabad Transport Authority has ordered the closure of all transport terminals from 8 PM tonight. Bus terminals will be sealed with tents, effectively halting all transport operations.

To further ensure control over access to the city, containers will be strategically placed at key routes, including Murree Road, T Chowk in Rawat, and entry points from Faizabad. Additional blockades are planned for No. 26 Chungi, Srinagar Highway, New Margalla Road, Iran Avenue, IJP Double Road, Sangjani, and several other critical junctions, including Sector G-11 Chowk and Golra Mor Flyover.

Heavy contingents of police will be deployed across these locations to monitor the situation closely and prevent any breach of security. Surveillance measures will also be heightened to maintain law and order throughout the city.

These measures come as part of the government’s efforts to preempt potential disruptions and ensure public safety amid rising political tensions.