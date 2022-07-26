Watch – People fishing on roads after dam on outskirts of Karachi overflows
09:50 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
Life in Karachi and several other parts of Pakistan has come to a standstill after urban flooding left the ill-prepared infrastructure crumbling within a small window of time.

The streets of Karachi have once again started topping the charts for activities like fishing on the roads.

Twitter is full of videos where people can be seen catching fish from rainwater and flooding through Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway. The situation has unfolded after the city and its adjoining areas witnessed record rainfall a day before.

The water, which has turned the area into a ‘fish farm’, entered the low-lying areas and as a result small dams overflowed to flood the streets. Upon discovering the presence of fish in rainwater, people began fishing.

The video shows several men attempting to catch fish. Roughly four to eight inches long fish are flowing in floodwater.

However, the government of Sindh has decided to announce Monday a public holiday for Karachi and Hyderabad divisions due to persistent heavy rainfall in various parts of the province since Saturday night.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that Karachi may receive up to 200 millimetres of rain accompanied by stormy winds in the coming days.

