PIMS declares Pakistan monkeypox free as two more patients recover

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan at present has no case of monkeypox as the two people suffering from the disease have recovered, says a spokesperson for the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The spokesperson said that both monkeypox patients have been discharged from PIMS.

Five cases of monkeypox have been reported in Pakistan so far and all the patients have recovered, according to a spokesperson for the health ministry.

In April this year, Pakistan detected its first two cases of monkeypox and these patients had come from abroad.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has assured Pakistan of help in containing the monkeypox virus.

In a recent statement, WHO said it had been working and probing alongside Pakistan's government the spread of the virus, as the situation continues to evolve.