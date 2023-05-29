Abrarul Haq mobbed by PTI workers at London concert

LONDON – A music concert featuring the renowned singer Abrarul Haq took an unexpected turn when party workers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) swarmed the artist after his performance.
The incident, marred by heated confrontations and physical altercations, forced the event organizers to seek police intervention to restore order, as reported by Express News.
Haq, who recently left PTI and the world of politics, had been invited to London to perform in a concert organized by the housing society of Pakistani business tycoon Aleem Khan. Following the planned schedule, the singer delivered a captivating performance, enchanting the audience with his popular songs.
However, trouble ensued during the subsequent media interaction session. The PTI workers encircled Haq, creating a tense atmosphere and triggering clashes between the party workers, the singer's security personnel, and members of the media. As tensions escalated, the concert's management contacted the authorities.
Abrarul Haq performs in london after quitting PTI, concert powered by Aleem Khan’s housing society pic.twitter.com/55gVsYBDRH— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) May 28, 2023
Asked Abrarul Haq why he cried during the press conf walking out on PTI and whether he was threatened or blackmailed by anyone.
He replied: pic.twitter.com/cSF64QRfwz— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) May 28, 2023
Promptly responding to the scene, the London police took charge and restored order. To ensure Haq's safety, they escorted him away from the venue under their custody. The incident left the singer visibly shaken, as evidenced by a circulating video in which he refused to leave his vehicle following the commotion at the concert.
Videos capturing the performance of the beloved singer and the ensuing turmoil have been widely shared on social media platforms.
In one of these videos, Haq reiterated that his departure from politics was a voluntary decision and not influenced by external pressures. He expressed that while he maintains his constitutional right to engage in politics, he currently does not envision a political future for himself.
