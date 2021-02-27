Pakistani forces fully capable to give a befitting response to any foreign misadventure: FO

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said on Saturday, Pakistan does not want war with India and had been taking steps for long-lasting peace in the region. Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable to give apt response to any foreign eventuality, he added.

He was responding to a question during his weekly news briefing. He said that we reiterate our national resolve that aggressors will be met with the same response in case of any misadventure.

Recalling the Balakot incident he said, “Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression on Balakot was firm and responsible.”

Recalling the Balakot incident he said, "Pakistan's response to Indian aggression on Balakot was firm and responsible."

Moreover, he further stated that there is no change in Pakistan’s long-held and principled position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in a peaceful manner as enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions and as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.