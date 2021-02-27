Pakistani forces fully capable to give a befitting response to any foreign misadventure: FO
'No change in Pakistan’s long-held and principled position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir'
Share
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said on Saturday, Pakistan does not want war with India and had been taking steps for long-lasting peace in the region. Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable to give apt response to any foreign eventuality, he added.
He was responding to a question during his weekly news briefing. He said that we reiterate our national resolve that aggressors will be met with the same response in case of any misadventure.
Recalling the Balakot incident he said, “Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression on Balakot was firm and responsible.”
Pakistan shall respond with full might to defend ... 10:25 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday ...
Moreover, he further stated that there is no change in Pakistan’s long-held and principled position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in a peaceful manner as enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions and as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.
UN human rights chief condemns grave situation in ... 02:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
GENEVA – U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet warns a proliferation of human rights ...
- Pakistani forces fully capable to give a befitting response to any ...04:37 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Malala Yousafzai and Mia Khalifa are besties!04:21 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- 'Sadaa-e-Pakistan' – PAF releases special song on second Operation ...04:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PSL 2021, Match 8 – Multan Sultans set 196-run target for Karachi ...03:55 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PMLN's Hamza Shehbaz Sharif released from Lahore jail after 20 months03:49 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Khel Khel Mein – Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas team up for first time ...02:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers for ...12:58 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Dananeer aka #Pawri girl hit by video leak scandal11:45 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021