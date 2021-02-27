Pakistani forces fully capable to give a befitting response to any foreign misadventure: FO

'No change in Pakistan’s long-held and principled position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir'
Web Desk
04:37 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said on Saturday, Pakistan does not want war with India and had been taking steps for long-lasting peace in the region. Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable to give apt response to any foreign eventuality, he added.

He was responding to a question during his weekly news briefing. He said that we reiterate our national resolve that aggressors will be met with the same response in case of any misadventure.

Recalling the Balakot incident he said, “Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression on Balakot was firm and responsible.”

Pakistan shall respond with full might to defend ... 10:25 AM | 27 Feb, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday ...

Moreover, he further stated that there is no change in Pakistan’s long-held and principled position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in a peaceful manner as enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions and as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

UN human rights chief condemns grave situation in ... 02:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2021

GENEVA – U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet warns a proliferation of human rights ...

More From This Category
PMLN's Hamza Shehbaz Sharif released from Lahore ...
03:49 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
'Sadaa-e-Pakistan' – PAF releases special song ...
04:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
Regular five-day attendance for schools only, ...
03:09 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
Stripping a transgender woman naked lands ...
01:25 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
British-Pakistani man involved in illegal hunting ...
03:24 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
#HappySurpriseDayIndia – Pakistan celebrates ...
02:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Agha Ali advises Alizeh Shah to be more concerned about her acting than makeup
03:45 PM | 27 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr