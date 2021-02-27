Pakistan shall respond with full might to defend motherland: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday said that Pakistan stands for peace but it shall respond with full might when challenged.

The spokesperson of the military media wing shared a tweet on the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort; he wrote 27th February 2019 is a testament that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will always defend the motherland against all threats with the support of the nation.

It's not the numbers but the courage and will of a resilient nation that triumphs in the end, Major General Babar Iftikhar added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Pakistani nation and saluted the Armed Forces of Pakistan on the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is celebrating Surprise Day today in connection with the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort to pay tribute to valiant fighters for their brave defence of the motherland while retaliating to Indian air force violation of its sovereign territories on 27th of February, 2019.