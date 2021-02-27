PSL6, Match 8 – Karachi Kings to face Multan Sultans today
Web Desk
11:00 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
PSL6, Match 8 – Karachi Kings to face Multan Sultans today
KARACHI – Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will lock horns today in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League 6 at National Stadium Karachi.

The match is expected to be a tough one as the Multan Sultans will be coming into the game after an impressive win on Friday. They will look to continue the run and improve their position on the points table which initially suffered a setback after two initial defeats.

The match will start at 2:00 pm today.

PSL 2021 - Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars ... 06:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – Multan Sultans on Friday defeated Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets in the seventh match of the ...

Karachi Kings Squad

Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Multan Sultans Squad

Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

Peshawar Zalmi defeat Quetta Gladiators by 3 ... 11:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiator by three wickets by attaining highest target of this ongoing ...

