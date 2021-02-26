PSL 2021 - Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets

KARACHI – Multan Sultans on Friday defeated Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the National Stadium.

Sultans achieved the target of 158 runs in 16.2 overs at the loss of three wickets.

Opener Mohammad Rizwan thrashed 77 runs, giving an excellent start to the Sultans' game. However, Chris Lynn was sent to pavilion on duck. Later, Shoaib Maqsood made unbeaten 66 runs to help team achieve the target.

Earlier today, Sultans won the toss the decided to field first.

Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sohail Akhtar could not help the team in the way fans were expecting. They jointly contributed only 16 runs.

Later, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez performed well as he made 61 runs to help the team taking the target to beyond 150-mark. Denly however made 31 runs.

Sultans bowlers’ Shahnawaz Dhani and Carlos BGrathwaite claimed two wickets each while Usman Qadir claimed one wicket.

The Qalandars top the chart after securing victories against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in their opening two fixtures.

The Multan Sultans, on the other hand, lost their first two matches of this PSL 2021.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr