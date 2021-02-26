Kashmiris hail Pak-India ceasefire along LoC

06:58 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Kashmiris hail Pak-India ceasefire along LoC
Share

SRINAGAR - In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Hurriyat leaders have welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a statement in Srinagar said this initiative will bring peace in the region.

The remarks comes after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the LOC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February 21.

He said his party has always been a strong supporter of the ceasefire along the LoC.

He said it is a move in the right direction, which will provide huge relief to the beleaguered people living under constant threat on the LoC.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement in Srinagar, welcoming the ceasefire agreement, said that it was high time for peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue.

He also urged the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government to give away its intransigence, release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and take steps for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has welcomed the fresh agreement between India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire along the LoC.

The DFP Acting Chairman, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement, while terming it as a step in the right direction, said that there is dire need to acknowledge the fact that dialogue is the only civilized way to resolve the dispute.

He said that the agreement would go a long way to maintain peace on the LoC where people have suffered enormously due to the persisting tension between the two countries.

Pakistan, Indian DGMOs establish hotline contact ... 12:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2021

RAWALPINDI – A special hotline contact was established between the Director Generals of Military Operations ...

More From This Category
Kite-flyer downs police drone monitoring Basant ...
08:56 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
ECP unveils code of conduct for upcoming Senate ...
07:37 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Iraq appreciates professionalism of Pakistani ...
05:49 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Feb 26 – Pakistan celebrates botched Indian ...
04:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Pakistani forces kill terrorist commander in ...
04:07 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
‘Appointed on merit’ – Punjab Health ...
03:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle takes on Shalwar Challenge in Pakistan
05:16 PM | 26 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr