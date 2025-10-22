Woman ‘Gang-Raped’ by two men at Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD – Another disturbing incident of sexual assault reported from Pakistan’s capital as two men allegedly gang-raped the woman at Centaurus Shopping Mall after luring her with the promise of a job.

Margalla Police Station registered a case based on the victim’s complaint under section 376 of PPC. The accused have been identified as Faisal Jalal and Syed Hafeezullah.

As per victim’s statement, the accused called her under the pretense of offering employment and then assaulted her sexually. When she resisted, the duo also physically attacked her.

The victim reportedly attempted to lock herself in a room to escape, but the accused broke the door and continued the assault, subjecting her to further abuse. She also claimed that the men threatened her with severe consequences if she pursued legal action.

Police have confirmed the registration of the case and say that investigations are underway to apprehend the suspects.