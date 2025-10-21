20-Year-Old man gets bail in ‘False Rape Case’ filed by 50-Year-Old Woman

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani court granted bail to a young man in case lodged under to false rape allegations.

The court approved bail for 20-year-old accused identified as Aftab, under surety bond of Rs 100,000 after hearing detailed arguments. Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing, and Advocate Mian Daud appeared on behalf of the accused.

He argued that the Gujranwala police lodged a false case to pressure the accused. He said in reality the matter stemmed from a neighbourhood dispute, which the police converted into a case of attempted assault.

The defence counsel further argued that, with collusion of the police, misuse of the laws relating to crimes against women has become increasingly common in Punjab.

Mian Daud submitted that from a legal and scientific standpoint it is not credible that a 20-year-old youth would break into the house of a 50-year-old woman and attempt to assault her.

According to the defence, the complainant woman gave a statement in favour of a co-accused in return for money, and that statement itself suffices for granting bail. He also said that according to the principles laid down by the Supreme Court, the “benefit of doubt” can also be applied at the bail stage.

The prosecution and the complainant strongly opposed the bail application; however, after hearing the arguments the court granted bail to the accused.