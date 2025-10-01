Girl pregnant after Father’s Rape, murdered along with newborn

OKARA – A disturbing incident of sexual assault reported from Gulshan Shabbir Town, Okara, as a girl has been murdered after she gave birth to child born after rape by her own father.

Police report that Shabbir Ali allegedly sexually assaulted his 20-year-old daughter, resulting in her pregnancy. After she gave birth, the newborn was reportedly killed by the father and later buried in a nearby field.

The accused Shabbir Ali later murdered his own daughter. Her funeral prayer was also held with locals, and she was buried.

The crime was reported via a police emergency call, prompting local cops to investigate. A case was registered under ASI Hasnain Raza Shah, naming Shabbir Ali, Sonia, Shahbaz, and two unidentified individuals. The FIR cites sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 311 (attempt to conceal crime), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Police held Shabbir Ali, while investigations continue. The investigating officer confirmed that authorities will request a magistrate’s approval for the exhumation of Mehak’s grave and are still searching for the newborn’s body.

This tragic case raised serious concerns about familial abuse and sexual violence, showing challenges faced by law enforcement in addressing such heinous crimes.