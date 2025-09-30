Fake healer accused of rape attempt after extorting Rs3mn for exorcism in Sargodha

SARGODHA – A woman has accused a fake faith healer of attempting to sexually assault her after taking Rs3 million for exorcism in an area of Sargodha.

The police have registered a case of alleged sexual assault and extortion against the accused, who remains at large.

According to the police report, the victim approached the fake healer seeking his help to expel a “demon” from her.

The exorcist demanded and received Rs3 million for the procedure. However, after allegedly performing the exorcism, the accused is said to have blackmailed the woman, recording an inappropriate video of her in the process.

He then demanded an additional Rs2 million for not releasing the video.

The police have confirmed that they are actively investigating the case but have not yet apprehended the accused. The search for the perpetrator is ongoing, and authorities have vowed to bring him to justice.

The incident has shocked the local community, raising serious concerns about the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by fraudulent individuals masquerading as spiritual healers.