Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 22 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable as major foreign currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound, maintained their positions in the open market.
According to the latest data from local exchange dealers. US Dollar’s buying rate hovered at Rs282.55 and selling at Rs282.75, showing minimal fluctuation amid subdued forex activity. Euro followed closely, with its buying rate at Rs331.70 and selling at Rs335.20.
UK Pound Sterling remained strong, trading between Rs380.65 and Rs383.65. UAE Dirham was noted at Rs76.75 (buying) and Rs77.75 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal held firm at Rs75.45 and Rs76.10, respectively.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.55
|282.75
|Euro
|EUR
|331.70
|335.20
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|380.65
|383.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.45
|76.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.40
|190.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.60
|754.10
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.40
|212.40
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|39.80
|40.20
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.50
|45.10
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.40
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.11
|3.20
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.88
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.30
|922.30
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|67.25
|67.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.80
|166.80
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|28.25
|28.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.15
|738.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.40
|78.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|216.85
|221.60
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|30.05
|30.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|355.02
|357.77
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.70
|8.85