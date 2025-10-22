Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 22 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable as major foreign currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound, maintained their positions in the open market.

According to the latest data from local exchange dealers. US Dollar’s buying rate hovered at Rs282.55 and selling at Rs282.75, showing minimal fluctuation amid subdued forex activity. Euro followed closely, with its buying rate at Rs331.70 and selling at Rs335.20.

UK Pound Sterling remained strong, trading between Rs380.65 and Rs383.65. UAE Dirham was noted at Rs76.75 (buying) and Rs77.75 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal held firm at Rs75.45 and Rs76.10, respectively.