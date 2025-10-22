Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 22 October 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | Oct 22, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable as major foreign currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound, maintained their positions in the open market.

According to the latest data from local exchange dealers. US Dollar’s buying rate hovered at Rs282.55 and selling at Rs282.75, showing minimal fluctuation amid subdued forex activity. Euro followed closely, with its buying rate at Rs331.70 and selling at Rs335.20.

UK Pound Sterling remained strong, trading between Rs380.65 and Rs383.65. UAE Dirham was noted at Rs76.75 (buying) and Rs77.75 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal held firm at Rs75.45 and Rs76.10, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.55 282.75
Euro EUR 331.70 335.20
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.65 383.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.10
Australian Dollar AUD 185.40 190.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.60 754.10
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.40 212.40
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.80 40.20
Danish Krone DKK 44.50 45.10
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.40 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.20
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.30 922.30
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.25 67.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.80 166.80
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.25 28.55
Omani Riyal OMR 731.15 738.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.40 78.10
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.85 221.60
Swedish Krona SEK 30.05 30.35
Swiss Franc CHF 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht THB 8.70 8.85
 
