‘Our Mother Adored You, Imran Khan’: Zac Goldsmith responds to PTI Chief’s Condolences

Imran Khan remained in news from Adiyala Jail with his heartfelt tribute to Lady Annabel Goldsmith, mother of his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, going viral.

PTI chief termed Lady Annabel as “a woman of rare compassion and warmth” and revealed that she had been like a second mother to him following the death of his own mother in 1985. He called her passing “a personal and profound loss” and expressed regret that, due to his imprisonment since 2023, he could not attend her funeral with his sons, Sulaiman and Kasim.

The tribute drew public response from Zac Goldsmith, Lady Annabel’s son, who thanked Khan for his touching words. Zac shared that his mother “adored and greatly respected Imran” and that the family continues to pray for him during his incarceration.

She adored and respected you so much @ImranKhanPTI

We are all praying for you 🙏 https://t.co/7OaI5VUvzn — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) October 21, 2025

Lady Annabel, born Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart in 1934, was prominent figure in British high society. She inspired the legendary Mayfair nightclub Annabel’s, founded by her first husband, Mark Birley, and later married billionaire financier Sir James Goldsmith, with whom she had three children, Jemima, Zac, and Ben Goldsmith.

Lady Annabel was admired for her elegance, intelligence, and dedication to charitable causes. Her 2004 memoir, Annabel: An Unconventional Life, chronicled a life of extraordinary influence and impact. Her son Ben Goldsmith described her passing as “the end of an extraordinary and complete life.”