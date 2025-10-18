Lady Annabel: Jemima Goldsmith’s mother passes away at 91

LONDON – British socialite and former mother-in-law of Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan, Lady Annabel Goldsmith, renowned passed away at age of 91.

Lady Annabel was among prominent figure in British high society and belonged to a distinguished aristocratic family. Her first marriage was to Mark Birley, the founder of the iconic London nightclub “Annabel’s,” named in her honor.

She later married celebrated businessman Sir James Goldsmith. Lady Annabel had three children: Jemima, Zac, and Ben Goldsmith. Her daughter Jemima married Imran Khan in 1995, linking Lady Annabel to Pakistan for a time.

Throughout her life, Lady Annabel remained a prominent figure in London’s social and cultural scene, with her nightclub “Annabel’s” achieving global fame. She also chronicled her extraordinary life in her memoir, Annabel: An Unconventional Life, offering readers a glimpse into the glamorous world of British high society.

Her family expressed profound grief over her passing, while British media paid tribute, calling her “a symbol of an era.” News of her death has also resonated in Pakistan due to her connection with Imran Khan’s former wife, Jemima Goldsmith.

Lady Annabel Goldsmith leaves behind a legacy of social influence, cultural impact, and a life marked by elegance and distinction.