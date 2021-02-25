Pakistan, Indian DGMOs establish hotline contact to defuse volatile situation along WB, LoC

RAWALPINDI – A special hotline contact was established between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India, the Military media wing said Thursday.

According to the statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a special hotline contact was established on Thursday between the DGMO of Pakistan and India in a bid to defuse the volatile situation along the Working Boundary (WB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

Both sides mutually agreed to undertake serious measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders.

The DGsMO of the two neighboring countries agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the LOC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February 21. It also reiterated that existing, mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

Pakistan DGMO expressed commitment to peace but indicated that if such aggressive actions continue, the same will be effectively responded which will have detrimental effects on peace and tranquillity along the LOC.