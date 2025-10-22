Ushna Shah sets Social Media ablaze with Bold Photoshoot

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Ushna Shah once again set internet ablaze, with new photoshoot that is quickly going viral, as the Balaa star’s most unapologetically bold and glamorous version stunned internet.

Shah, best known for her performances and equally outspoken demeanor, leaves no room for subtlety as she channels pure hotness and flamboyance in the latest series of clicks. The latest shoot is powerful extension of that defiant confidence.

The shoot, titled with ‘Six inch walker,’ shows Ushna donning casual black top that highlights her silhouette, perfectly paired with stylish, light-wash Levi’s denim jeans, as tagged in the credits. The “six inch walker” reference likely alludes to a pair of towering, statement heels or boots, adding a dramatic edge to the otherwise minimal attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

She kept sophisticated nude or deep lip makeup, keeping focus on her intense gaze. Her hair is styled in a sleek, high-gloss manner, further accentuating the overall edgy and powerful vibe. The diva strikes unconstrained poses, with commanding posture.

The actor recently starred in romantic thriller Aye Ishq-e-Junoon alongside Sheheryar Munawar, earning praise for her intense performance despite some criticism of its lack of subtlety.