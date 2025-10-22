Historic debut for Asif Afridi as Pakistan spinner shatters 91-Year-Old Record

RAWALPINDI – The final test between Pakistan and South Africa shows 38-year-old spinner named Asif Afridi turning back clock and made cricket history.

Cricket fans witnessed history unfold as 38-year-old left-arm spinner long forgotten by many, delivered spellbinding performance on his Test debut, taking five wickets and etching his name into Pakistan’s cricket.

The exceptional figures of 5 for 61 against Proteas not only rattled visitors but also shattered a 91-year-old world record. The veteran became oldest debutant ever to claim a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, surpassing England’s Charles Marriott, who set the previous record at 37 in 1933.

The fairytale debut capped an incredible comeback for Afridi, a player who once saw his cricketing dreams crumble. After making his first-class debut back in 2009, Afridi was banned in 2023 for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code. But redemption found him sooner than expected: his suspension was lifted after a year, and today, he stood tall on the biggest stage of all.

Rawalpindi crowd roared as Afridi weaved his magic. He struck early on Day 3, removing Kyle Verreynne (10) with a teasing delivery that kissed the edge. Then came the big scalp of Tristan Stubbs (76), trapped lbw by a skidding slider that sent shockwaves through the South African camp. Moments later, Simon Harmer (2) became Afridi’s fifth victim, beaten by drift and bounce, leaving the Proteas in disarray.

Pakistan’s bowlers piled on the pressure with the second new ball, and Noman Ali finally joined the party by trapping Marco Jansen lbw. But South Africa’s lower order fought back valiantly, Senuran Muthusamy (48 not out) and Keshav Maharaj (23 not out) stitched together an unbeaten stand that trimmed the deficit to 48 runs.