Big Drop in Gold Prices as Per Tola Rate Falls by Rs7,500

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw sharp decline in line with the downturn seen in global markets.

Data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) showed that the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs. 7,538, bringing it down to Rs. 437,362. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs. 6,463, settling at Rs. 374,967. On Tuesday, gold had held steady at Rs. 444,900 per tola.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Old Price (Tuesday) Change New Price Per Tola Rs. 444,900 – Rs. 7,538 Rs. 437,362 10 Grams — – Rs. 6,463 Rs. 374,967

International gold rates also weakened notably, with prices recorded at $4,150 per ounce (including a $20 premium), down $85, according to APGJSA.

The local silver market mirrored this trend, with prices slipping by Rs. 151 to Rs. 5,110 per tola.

Analysts attributed the global drop in gold to reduced concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions and profit-taking after the metal’s recent record-breaking surge.