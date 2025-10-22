Pakistani lawmaker falls victim to Rs15Lac WhatsApp Scam

ISLAMABAD – Online scams continue to be reported and now lawmakers are no longer safe from this menace. Dr Nikhat Shakeel, a member of National Assembly from MQM (Pakistan), fell victim to WhatsApp and online fraud ring that extorted nearly Rs. 1.5 million from her relatives and contacts.

Group of scammers called her repeatedly on Sunday morning, posing as officials from Pakistan Meteorological Department and demanded a verification code. In a brief lapse, Dr. Shakeel shared code while half-asleep, giving scammers full access to her WhatsApp.

The hackers then contacted dozens of her contacts, tricking many into sending large sums of money.

“The scammers reached my family, friends, and professional contacts. Some were deceived and transferred money, while few escaped by verifying the messages,” said the victim.

The stolen funds were transferred to multiple bank accounts and mobile wallets registered under fake names. Shockingly, even when she approached the banks for help, they refused to cooperate, claiming her account was not registered.

Dr. Shakeel immediately reported the crime to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The agency’s online portal has reportedly been broken since October, and complaints fail to move forward. Even visiting the Islamabad office in person yielded no result.

“If this can happen to a Member of the National Assembly, ordinary citizens are at massive risk,” she warned.

Authorities have repeatedly issued warnings to citizens to never share secret codes or click suspicious links yet scams continue to escalate.