Nccia Busts Fake Online Job And Training Scam Network In Multan

MULTAN – A network involved in scamming citizens through fake online job and training schemes has been exposed in Multan during an operation by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

According to the NCCIA spokesperson, the operation was carried out at a private school on Bosan Road, where a group involved in multi-million-rupee fraud was arrested.

The suspects were running a fake institution named Natural Life Skill Training Institute, deceiving people with false promises of online jobs and training programs. Eight suspects, including the ringleader Abdul Ghaffar, were arrested. Others were identified as Nisar Ahmed, Muawiya, Huzaifa Tanveer, Hammad Hassan, Asad Saleem, Khalid, and Zain Abbas.

The group had collected large sums under the guise of registration fees. Several mobile phones, digital devices, and financial records were recovered, along with evidence of fraud and blackmail from WhatsApp and Telegram groups.

A case (No. 252/2025) has been registered under the PECA Act 2016 and various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, and further investigation is underway.