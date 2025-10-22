Lahore youth killed after throat slit by Kite String in Sodiwal

LAHORE – Another kite related tragedy struck when a Lahore youth was returning home from work, which caused outrage, as citizens are calling for crackdown.

A stray kite string sliced his throat, leaving him critically injured. Despite rushing him to the hospital, 21-year-old Noman could not be saved. A 21-year-old man died after a stray kite string severely injured his throat in the Sodiwal area of Lahore late Tuesday night.

Police said the victim, Noman Yousuf, was returning home from office when the accident occurred. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he could not be saved. Noman worked as a Medical RAP at a pharma company and was the eldest of three siblings, serving as the sole breadwinner for his family.

Noman’s family members and relatives were left devastated by the sudden tragedy. Authorities confirmed that kite flying continued last night in multiple areas of Lahore, including Mozang, Ichhra, Nawan Kot, Samanabad, Sodiwal, and along Ferozepur Road.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her outrage over the incident and directed the CCPO to take immediate action. She has also requested a detailed report from the police regarding the circumstances of the fatal accident.