Punjab govt plans safe return of Basant festival

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to bring back the Basant festival with new safety measures in place.

To ensure a smooth and accident-free celebration, a special committee has been formed. This committee will work closely with all concerned departments and communities. One of the key proposals under review is a two-day ban on motorcycles during the festival to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

As part of the safety plan, kite string makers will need to register with the district administration to ensure only safe materials are used.

The move comes after strong appeals from cultural supporters, the kite-flying industry, and business groups. They had requested Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to revive the festival by forming a dedicated committee.

Basant, once a vibrant celebration across cities like Lahore, has long been a symbol of Punjab’s culture. It brought happiness to many and boosted the local economy through tourism, hospitality, and kite-related businesses. Its absence in recent years led to a dip in tourism and impacted small businesses and artisans who relied on the event for their livelihood.

With this revival plan, Punjab hopes to bring back the spirit of Basant—this time, with more safety and organization.