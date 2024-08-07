Search

Pak Deputy PM Dar lands in Jeddah to attend OIC moot on Israeli aggression against Gaza

09:08 AM | 7 Aug, 2024
Pak Deputy PM Dar lands in Jeddah to attend OIC moot on Israeli aggression against Gaza
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to participate in an Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee.

This session was requested by Palestine and Iran, and will address ongoing Israeli actions against Palestine and other regional issues.

Pakistani Deputy PM will highlight Islamabad's concerns about critical situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East, emphasizing the urgent need for peace and humanitarian aid.

The conflict has led to significant casualties, with over thousands of deaths and more than 91,000 injuries, primarily affecting women and children.

Additionally, extensive destruction includes 430,000 homes, key infrastructure, and vital facilities, displacing nearly two million Palestinians. Dar will also engage in bilateral discussions with counterparts from other OIC member countries during his visit.

11:05 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

Gold & Silver

02:39 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 7 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 280.4
Euro EUR 305 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.95 358.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184.15 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.5 744
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.1 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.5 729
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316 323
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

