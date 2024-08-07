Pak Deputy PM Dar lands in Jeddah to attend OIC moot on Israeli aggression against Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to participate in an Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee.
This session was requested by Palestine and Iran, and will address ongoing Israeli actions against Palestine and other regional issues.
Pakistani Deputy PM will highlight Islamabad's concerns about critical situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East, emphasizing the urgent need for peace and humanitarian aid.
The conflict has led to significant casualties, with over thousands of deaths and more than 91,000 injuries, primarily affecting women and children.
Additionally, extensive destruction includes 430,000 homes, key infrastructure, and vital facilities, displacing nearly two million Palestinians. Dar will also engage in bilateral discussions with counterparts from other OIC member countries during his visit.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.