Pak Deputy PM Dar lands in Jeddah to attend OIC moot on Israeli aggression against Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to participate in an Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee.

This session was requested by Palestine and Iran, and will address ongoing Israeli actions against Palestine and other regional issues.

Pakistani Deputy PM will highlight Islamabad's concerns about critical situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East, emphasizing the urgent need for peace and humanitarian aid.

The conflict has led to significant casualties, with over thousands of deaths and more than 91,000 injuries, primarily affecting women and children.

Additionally, extensive destruction includes 430,000 homes, key infrastructure, and vital facilities, displacing nearly two million Palestinians. Dar will also engage in bilateral discussions with counterparts from other OIC member countries during his visit.