Pakistan warns citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon as fears of wider conflict grow

09:33 AM | 7 Aug, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel warning advising Pakistani citizens to leave Lebanon and refrain from traveling there due to the current security risks.

Pakistani nationals who are currently in Lebanon are urged to return while commercial flights are still available and exercise heightened caution if they must stay, especially in areas at risk.

This advisory comes amid escalating conflict, with Hezbollah engaging in frequent skirmishes with Israeli forces in support of Hamas. The violence escalated following a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered the latest conflict in Gaza.

MoFA shared contact details for the Pakistani Embassy in Beirut to assist nationals in the region.

The embassy can be reached at +961-81669488 and +961-81815104 via cell/WhatsApp or by email at parepbeirut@mofa.gov.pk.

This advisory highlights the government's concern for the safety of its citizens amid ongoing regional instability.

