Search

Immigration

Hungary is relaunching Golden Visa: Check eligibility requirements for residency

Web Desk
08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2024
Hungary is relaunching Golden Visa: Check eligibility requirements for residency

BUDAPEST - The authorities in Hungary will be relaunching the Golden Visa program from July 1st to allow affluent individuals to obtain residency in the country. 

The program is being relaunched with the name Guest Investor Program (GIP) and would allow billionaires from nations beyond the European Union and European Economic Area to gain residency in the country.

The reintroduction of this initiative, previously terminated in March 2017, follows approval from the Hungarian Government.

Foreign nationals seeking to leverage Hungary’s Golden Visa Program can gain residency through three investment options:

1. Acquiring a real estate fund unit valued at a minimum of €250,000.
2. Purchasing residential property valued at €500,000.
3. Donating at least €1,000,000 to a higher educational institution within the country.

While Hungary's program allows residency acquisition through real estate investment, this option has been discontinued in other countries' Golden Visa Programs, for instance in Spain and Portugal, due to housing market concerns though the EU has pressed multiple countries to discontinue it generally citing concerns that it could shelter criminals.

Eligibility Requirements

Apart from being citizens of non-EU and non-EEA countries, individuals must meet several criteria to qualify for Hungary's Golden Visa Program. These include being over 18 years old, possessing a clean criminal record, and demonstrating a legitimate source of income.

Benefits of Residency

Residency acquired through the GIP grants visa-free travel access to all European Union countries. Furthermore, residency permits extend to the investor's spouse, minor children, and parents.

Application Process

Interested investors must engage an agent to navigate the application process and select an investment option. They then apply for a Golden Visa, fulfill investment requirements upon entry into Hungary, and subsequently apply for residency. Approval for residence permit cards is granted upon meeting all conditions.

Previous Program Performance

From January 1, 2013, to March 31, 2017, Hungary's Golden Visa Program attracted €1.4 billion in investments, according to data from a European Commission survey analyzing citizenship and residency programs across EU member states. It is to be noted that during this period, 4,794 residence permits were issued through the program.

As far as the closure of the previous program is concerned, it was terminated in 2017 due to a perceived lack of economic benefit. However, the framework for its relaunch, under the name Guest Investor Program, was introduced by the Hungarian government in November 2023 through a draft bill.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:33 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Denmark set to increase citizenship application fee: Details inside

08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Hungary is relaunching Golden Visa: Check eligibility requirements ...

08:12 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Taiwan extends visa-free entry for these Asian countries

04:00 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Flight testing begins at Gwadar Airport: Here's expected timeline of ...

08:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Thailand introduces Digital Nomad Visa: Eligibility, fee, duration of ...

08:43 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Australia changes minimum age requirement for post-study work visas

Immigration

03:46 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

China warns of reciprocal measures against US visa curbs

09:42 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Portugal tightens immigration policy, revokes key law for foreigners

02:30 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

UAE set to lift visa ban against this country: Details inside

09:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

UK's ruling party proposes visa caps as election pledge

09:25 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Schengen style special tourist visa on the cards for Africa

03:39 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Canada announces new residency programs for caregivers with these ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:55 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Kangana Ranaut slapped at Chandigarh airport

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.15 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45  356.95 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.50 77.20
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.00 205.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: