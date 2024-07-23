Armenia likely to get visa-free access to EU after negotiations

BRUSSELS - The European Union announced on Monday to initiate dialogue on visa liberalization with Armenia, marking a significant step in strengthening its ties with the bloc.
The Council of the EU stated on its website that the bloc would begin visa talks with Armenia besides providing €10 million ($10.89 million) in military aid to the country.
In recent months, Armenia has pursued stronger relationships with Western nations amid deteriorating relations with Russia. Armenian officials have accused Russia of failing to protect them from their neighbor and longstanding rival, Azerbaijan.
In this regard, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan hailed the EU's decision as a pivotal moment, stating, "This is a very important milestone in the deepening partnership between Armenia and the EU, based on shared values and principles."
As far as the benefits are concerned, the proposed visa liberalization would allow Armenians to visit countries within the EU’s Schengen Zone, which is free of internal borders, without requiring a visa.
Similar agreements have already been granted to other post-Soviet states, including Moldova, Ukraine, and Georgia.
The EU Council has however clarified that the visa-free regime would only be implemented once Armenia meets specific "benchmarks" and experts claim that the process could take several years.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.