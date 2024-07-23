Search

Armenia likely to get visa-free access to EU after negotiations

12:12 PM | 23 Jul, 2024
Armenia likely to get visa-free access to EU after negotiations

BRUSSELS - The European Union announced on Monday to initiate dialogue on visa liberalization with Armenia, marking a significant step in strengthening its ties with the bloc.

The Council of the EU stated on its website that the bloc would begin visa talks with Armenia besides providing €10 million ($10.89 million) in military aid to the country.

In recent months, Armenia has pursued stronger relationships with Western nations amid deteriorating relations with Russia. Armenian officials have accused Russia of failing to protect them from their neighbor and longstanding rival, Azerbaijan.

In this regard, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan hailed the EU's decision as a pivotal moment, stating, "This is a very important milestone in the deepening partnership between Armenia and the EU, based on shared values and principles."

As far as the benefits are concerned, the proposed visa liberalization would allow Armenians to visit countries within the EU’s Schengen Zone, which is free of internal borders, without requiring a visa.

Similar agreements have already been granted to other post-Soviet states, including Moldova, Ukraine, and Georgia.

The EU Council has however clarified that the visa-free regime would only be implemented once Armenia meets specific "benchmarks" and experts claim that the process could take several years.

