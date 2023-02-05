Re-entry permit: Authority clarifies procedure to get back to UAE after 6 months

DUBAI - THE UAE residents who stay for more than 6 months outside the emirate can now enter the country with a new re-entry permit launched recently.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has now clarified that for re-entry permit, the application must be submitted from outside the UAE.

The authority has also highlighted that request for re-entry permit can be made after 180 days of staying outside the country and when the application is approved, the applicant must enter the country within 30 days starting from the approval date.

The UAE residency visa holders had their residency typically cancelled automatically if they stay outside the country for 180 days except for those having Golden Visa. The re-entry permit serves as a solution to get back to the country.

Eligibility to apply for the re-entry permit

Those with a valid UAE visa who have stayed outside the country for more than 180 days can apply for re-entry permit but applicants have to ensure that their visa status is active and their residency has not expired.

Fee

The travel agents say that the ICP charges Dh150 for re-entry permit but an additional issuance fee may vary depending on how long the applicant has been outside the country. Dhs100 fine will be imposed for each 30 days or less spent abroad after 180 days

In case, the application is rejected, the Dh800 issuance fee will be refunded to the applicant.

What to state as a reason for staying outside UAE

ICP just focuses on 'valid reason' for staying outside the country to be mentioned in the application.

How to apply for re-entry permit

UAEICP application, happiness customer services, and the accredited typing centers are three methods to apply for the re-entry permit. The service is named ‘Issue permit for staying outside UAE over 6 months’ and can be found under ‘smart services’.

Delivery of re-entry permit

The permit will be delivered via email and there is also the possibility of printing it through the ICP e-channels.

Details required to get re-entry permit

The information is of basic nature like name, mobile phone number and email address, sponsor information, including ID and passport numbers. Details like applicants’ personal information including ID number, gender and date of birth are also needed besides passport details.