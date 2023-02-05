Re-entry permit: Authority clarifies procedure to get back to UAE after 6 months

DUBAI - THE UAE residents who stay for more than 6 months outside the emirate can now enter the country with a new re-entry permit launched recently.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has now clarified that for re-entry permit, the application must be submitted from outside the UAE.
The authority has also highlighted that request for re-entry permit can be made after 180 days of staying outside the country and when the application is approved, the applicant must enter the country within 30 days starting from the approval date.
The UAE residency visa holders had their residency typically cancelled automatically if they stay outside the country for 180 days except for those having Golden Visa. The re-entry permit serves as a solution to get back to the country.
Eligibility to apply for the re-entry permit
Those with a valid UAE visa who have stayed outside the country for more than 180 days can apply for re-entry permit but applicants have to ensure that their visa status is active and their residency has not expired.
Fee
The travel agents say that the ICP charges Dh150 for re-entry permit but an additional issuance fee may vary depending on how long the applicant has been outside the country. Dhs100 fine will be imposed for each 30 days or less spent abroad after 180 days
In case, the application is rejected, the Dh800 issuance fee will be refunded to the applicant.
What to state as a reason for staying outside UAE
ICP just focuses on 'valid reason' for staying outside the country to be mentioned in the application.
How to apply for re-entry permit
UAEICP application, happiness customer services, and the accredited typing centers are three methods to apply for the re-entry permit. The service is named ‘Issue permit for staying outside UAE over 6 months’ and can be found under ‘smart services’.
Delivery of re-entry permit
The permit will be delivered via email and there is also the possibility of printing it through the ICP e-channels.
Details required to get re-entry permit
The information is of basic nature like name, mobile phone number and email address, sponsor information, including ID and passport numbers. Details like applicants’ personal information including ID number, gender and date of birth are also needed besides passport details.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,360
