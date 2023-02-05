Search

Immigration

Re-entry permit: Authority clarifies procedure to get back to UAE after 6 months

Web Desk 11:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
Re-entry permit: Authority clarifies procedure to get back to UAE after 6 months
Source: Image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

DUBAI - THE UAE residents who stay for more than 6 months outside the emirate can now enter the country with a new re-entry permit launched recently.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has now clarified that for re-entry permit, the application must be submitted from outside the UAE.

The authority has also highlighted that request for re-entry permit can be made after 180 days of staying outside the country and when the application is approved, the applicant must enter the country within 30 days starting from the approval date.

The UAE residency visa holders had their residency typically cancelled automatically if they stay outside the country for 180 days except for those having Golden Visa. The re-entry permit serves as a solution to get back to the country.

Eligibility to apply for the re-entry permit

Those with a valid UAE visa who have stayed outside the country for more than 180 days can apply for re-entry permit but applicants have to ensure that their visa status is active and their residency has not expired.

Fee

The travel agents say that the ICP charges Dh150 for re-entry permit but an additional issuance fee may vary depending on how long the applicant has been outside the country. Dhs100 fine will be imposed for each 30 days or less spent abroad after 180 days

In case, the application is rejected, the Dh800 issuance fee will be refunded to the applicant. 

What to state as a reason for staying outside UAE 

ICP just focuses on 'valid reason' for staying outside the country to be mentioned in the application. 

How to apply for re-entry permit

UAEICP application, happiness customer services, and the accredited typing centers are three methods to apply for the re-entry permit. The service is named ‘Issue permit for staying outside UAE over 6 months’ and can be found under ‘smart services’.

Delivery of re-entry permit 

The permit will be delivered via email and there is also the possibility of printing it through the ICP e-channels.

Details required to get re-entry permit

The information is of basic nature like name, mobile phone number and email address, sponsor information, including ID and passport numbers. Details like applicants’ personal information including ID number, gender and date of birth are also needed besides passport details.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Japan work visa explained: Procedure, necessary documents, fee and processing time

10:24 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

UAE visa authenticity can be checked online; here is the process

11:56 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

UAE tourist visa overstayers at risk of absconding case; here are the details

10:28 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Hong Kong announces 500,000 free air tickets to welcome tourists after Covid

11:19 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Heading to UK? These official tips can streamline visa processing of UAE residents

11:38 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Thinking to work in Canada? Here's a guide on Canada Open Work Permit

04:18 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Indian man who traveled to UK, France with fake passport gets caught ...

11:47 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 5 February 2023

08:22 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 284.25
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.79 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: