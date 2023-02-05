Gujarat man who traveled to UK, France with fake passport caught in India

MUMBAI - An Indian man was arrested last week for travelling to as many as three countries on a fake passport.

The 32-year-old was identified as Mujib Hussain Kazi and hails from Gujarat. The youngster was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly travelling to three countries in the last five years on fake Portuguese passport.

The accused told the police that he also went to the United Kingdom in 2010 on a student visa and had been staying as well as working there illegally after his visa expired.

According to police, Kazi went to Portugal in 2018 and obtained the passport on which he secured an Indian entry visa and visited the country at least thrice besides visiting France as well. He was arrested as he came to Mumbai on Wednesday on a flight that left Paris.

As per the Portuguese passport, his name is Sultan Fakir Mohammed. The man was exposed after his passport number was entered in the system following which the immigration officer observed that there was a look-out circular issued against him by the Portuguese government.

The police and immigration authorities were left in shock after getting to realize that the man had made one trip to India each in 2019, 2020 and 2022 and had departed to London using the same fake passport, Hindustan Times reported.

Kazi has been booked for the crime and investigations have been launched to see how he managed to roam around with a fake document.