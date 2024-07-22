Search

Immigration

Bali to abolish visa on arrival fee but for this country

Web Desk
10:07 AM | 22 Jul, 2024
Bali to abolish visa on arrival fee but for this country

JAKARTA -  Australian travelers visiting Bali could soon be exempt from the Rp500,000 ($50) Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) fee, potentially starting before October this year.

This move is being considered by Indonesian authorities to make holidays more affordable for Australian families.

The fee waiver could lead to significant savings for travelers. For instance, for a family of six, this change could mean a reduction in travel expenses by $300.

Despite not reaching pre-pandemic tourism levels, Bali continues to attract millions of visitors annually including Aussies who were somewhat deterred by the visa fees; however, the fee exemption would bring back joy to many of them. It is worth mentioning that Bali remains a favorite spot not only for Aussies but for tourists from across the world. The island is projected to welcome over seven million tourists in 2024.

The visa-on-arrival fee was previously removed in 2016, leading to record numbers of Australian visitors to Bali, but was reinstated following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to boost tourism and stimulate the economy, Indonesia’s ministry proposed in December to grant visa-free entry to citizens of 20 countries, including Australia but they had to pay a fee.

It is to be highlighted that the Indonesian authorities have imposed a 150,000 rupiah ($10) tax on incoming tourists to Bali to preserve the island’s rich culture. It is to be mentioned that every time a tourist enters Bali, they will have to pay the tax with no exemption even for children.

The tourism tax is being imposed across the world in multiple cities. Recently, Manchester became the first UK city to impose a tourist tax and everyone who stays in a city center hotel or holiday apartment has to pay £1 per night, per room. Officially called the ‘City Visitor Charge’, it is hoped that it will raise £ 3 million a year.

