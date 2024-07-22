Woman among four arrested for abduction, assault of Khalilur Rehman Qamar

LAHORE – At least four people - including a woman named Amina - were arrested for abduction and assault of ace dramatist Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
Organized Crime Unit of police detained four suspects, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and assault of a known scriptwriter, director, and producer.
Reports in local media suggest that suspects were identified using CCTV footage, and the cops have also recovered the car used in abduction. The incident reported from Lahore’s Bahria Town.
An FIR lodged at Sunder Police Station said group of seven men forcibly entered a house where Qamar had been invited by a woman named Amna to discuss a potential drama project.
Mere Paas Tum Ho writer said the armed men took him to an undisclosed location and tortured him, demanding a ransom of Rs10 million and threatening his life. Qamar told cops that he was robbed of his belongings, including a cell phone a wristwatch and over Rs250,000 in cash from his ATM card.
The writer accused kidnappers of transferring his mobile data to their own devices and forcing him to reveal his password at gunpoint.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
