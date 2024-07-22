PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali, Rauf Hassan arrested

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Barrister Gohar and party spokesperson Raoof Hassan were detained in capital city Islamabad on Monday.

The arrests took place at the party's secretariat located in sector G-8. A large police presence has been deployed around the secretariat, surrounding the area.

A clip surfaced online showing capital police force taking Barrister Gohar and Raoof Hassan with them. The police officials refused to comment on the arrests.

More details to follow...



