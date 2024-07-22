Passport to be issued to overseas Pakistani in 60 days, says Dar

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced new time period for issuance of passports to overseas Pakistani as applicants of normal and urgent categories face extraordinary delay in getting their passports.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who also holds the portfolio of deputy prime minister, said that the passports will be issued within 60 days to overseas Pakistanis.
Chairing a meeting, the minister discussed the matter related to timely issuance of passports to overseas Pakistanis. Interior Secretary and the DG Immigration and Passports were also present in the meeting.
It was also decided in the meeting to reverse a notification, which had suspended the issuance of passport to overseas nationals, seeking asylum in foreign countries.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of Interior had decided not to issue passport to Pakistanis, who are seeking asylum in foreign countries on political and any other grounds.
The ministry has sent a letter to the relevant departments in this regard, barring them from issuing the travel document to these Pakistanis.
The decision, according to the letter, had been taken to ensure the security of the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
