DG ISPR Major Gen Ahmed Sharif to hold key press conference today

RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will address key press conference today at 3pm on Monday.

The army spokesperson will brief media on security situation, as well as internal and external challenges.

Pakistan saw uptick in terror attacks, with fatalities rising as TTP and other militants in Afghanistan continue to attack Pakistan from Afghanistan soil. Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan was identified as the most active terrorist group in Afghanistan, responsible for the majority of terrorism-related deaths there.

Amid the stark condition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved national counter-terrorism initiative, Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, during a meeting of Apex Committee on the National Action Plan.

This decision aims to eradicate extremism and terrorism in Pakistan. Prime Minister emphasized that combating terrorism requires the combined efforts of federal and provincial governments, as well as all institutions, not just the armed forces.

