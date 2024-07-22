DG ISPR Major Gen Ahmed Sharif to hold key press conference today

RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will address key press conference today at 3pm on Monday.
The army spokesperson will brief media on security situation, as well as internal and external challenges.
Pakistan saw uptick in terror attacks, with fatalities rising as TTP and other militants in Afghanistan continue to attack Pakistan from Afghanistan soil. Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan was identified as the most active terrorist group in Afghanistan, responsible for the majority of terrorism-related deaths there.
Amid the stark condition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved national counter-terrorism initiative, Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, during a meeting of Apex Committee on the National Action Plan.
This decision aims to eradicate extremism and terrorism in Pakistan. Prime Minister emphasized that combating terrorism requires the combined efforts of federal and provincial governments, as well as all institutions, not just the armed forces.
More details to follow...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
